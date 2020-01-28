VIDEO: Barricade Situation in Lexington Park Ends with Suspect Being Shot and Killed

UPDATE 1/28/2020 @ 4:30 am – On January 27, 2020, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 19800 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported domestic assault, property destruction and homicidal threats.

Once on scene, officers were advised by the victim that John Francis Tippett Jr., age 43 of Lexington Park, had access to several weapons and had made threats to harm himself and shoot responding police. Tippett broke out the windshield of the victim’s vehicle while she was attempting to flee the area.

Deputies confirmed Tippett had multiple warrants for his arrest. While interviewing the victim, nearby officers heard numerous shots being fired by the suspect. Several 911 calls were received reporting shots being fired in the area.

Deputies and troopers attempted to contain Tippett and heard shots being fired. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiations Team responded to the scene and began speaking with Tippett.

Tippett went in and out of the residence multiple times, each time shooting at police as well as a compressed gas tank in the driveway.

During the encounter, deputies subsequently returned fire striking Tippett. Life saving measures were immediately attempted but Tippett succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

After securing the scene a suspicious bag was discovered in the driveway prompting the request for the response of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Tippett will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as warranted.

UPDATE: 1/27/2020 @ 11:35 pm – Suspect has been shot, CPR in progress, medic on scene. No injuries to police have been reported.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

UPDATE: 1/27/2020 @ 11:13 pm – SWAT and a Bearcat vehicle have moved in and the subject is shooting at police.

1/27/2020: On Monday, January 27, 2020, at approximately 9:00 p.m., police responded to Spring Ridge Middle School in Lexington Park, for the reported domestic assault and property destruction.

Police arrived on the scene to find the female victim in the parking lot of the middle school, she told police John Francis Tippett Jr., 43, of Lexington Park, was drinking and causing a disturbance with the victim, and smashed her vehicle’s windshield and went into a house, a short distance away.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown barrack are currently in the area of Spring Ridge Middle School, with the Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2, K9 Units, and SWAT personnel.

Residents on Havirland Road and Tippet Road reported hearing multiple gunshots, however, we cannot confirm if they are related to this incident.

Emergency medical personnel are currently standing by in the area.

Residents are urged to avoid the area, stay indoors, and report any suspicious activity.

