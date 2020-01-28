Two Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident in Mechanicsville

On Monday, January 27 2020, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Loveville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a rear end style collision with one person trapped.

Firefighters from Hollywood, Bay District and Mechanicsville extricated one patient in approximately 30 minutes.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

