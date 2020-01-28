VIDEO: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Currently Seeking Identity of Package Thief in Lexington Park

January 28, 2020

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.

On Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 2:23 pm, the suspect stole a package from the victim’s front porch at the 46300 block of Shining Willow Lane in Lexington Park. The box contained a pair of tie-dyed Crocs shoes. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call DFC Carl Ball at 301-475-4200, ext. 78131 or email carl.ball@stmarysmd.com. Case # 4680-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.




