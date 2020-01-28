Maryland Agriculture Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF) Accepting Applications for FY21 Easement Cycle

The Maryland Agriculture Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF) has announced that it will accept applications for the Fiscal Year 2021 Easement Cycle.

A landowner that has a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, is not in the 10-year water and sewer plan for the County and has a minimum of 50% Class I, II, or III soils can apply to sell an easement to MALPF. It is yet to be determined how many applications MALPF will accept from each County.

All easement applications must be received by the Department of Economic Development Agriculture Division by April 30, 2020. Once applications are received, they will be ranked by St. Mary’s County Agriculture Land Preservation Advisory Board (ALPAB) using the state mandated Land Evaluation and Site Assessment (LESA) system. The top ranked applications will be submitted to the State for easement consideration.

Applications can be obtained by calling the Department of Economic Development Agriculture Division at (240) 309-4021.