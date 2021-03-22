UPDATE: Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Multiple Robberies in Charles County; Co-Defendants Also Sentenced

UPDATE: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, March 18, 2021, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Quintel Tyriq Lancaster, 21 of Indian Head, to 18 years in prison for five counts of Robbery, four counts of Attempted Robbery, and three counts of Wear/Carry and Transport of a Handgun in a Vehicle.

On October 22, 2020, Lancaster entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charges.

On January 6, 2020, officers responded to the Indian Head Pharmacy located in the 4110 block of Indian Head Highway in Indian Head for the report of an armed robbery. Employees reported that two suspects entered the CVS Pharmacy brandishing guns. While inside, the suspects grabbed the owner of the store and forced him to open cabinets containing prescription medications. After obtaining the medications, the suspects stole money from the register and fled.

During the investigation, Lancaster was developed as one of the suspects after evidence linked him to the robbery. An arrest warrant was issued; however, Lancaster was not located at his residence.

On January 23, 2020, officers responded to the My Express Care Pharmacy located in the 4450 block of Crain Highway in White Plains for the report of a robbery. Employees reported that three male suspects entered the pharmacy wearing masks and demanded Percocet. One suspect brandished a gun. The suspects were unsuccessful in locating Percocet and left the pharmacy.

A witness observed a four-door red Toyota Corolla leaving an adjacent parking lot at a high rate of speed. The men inside of the vehicle matched the description of the suspects. Officers obtained a license plate for the vehicle and discovered co-defendant Malik Trayvon Wade rented it prior to the attempted robbery. The vehicle was scheduled to return a few days later. Wade matched the description of the getaway driver.



An arrest warrant was issued for Wade; however, he was not located at his residence and did not return the rented vehicle on the scheduled return date.

On January 27, 2020, officers responded to the CVS Pharmacy located in the 6200 block of Crain Highway in La Plata for the report of an armed robbery. Employees reported that three males entered the business with masks covering their faces and pointed a gun at the employees. During the robbery, the suspects demanded multiple prescription medications. After taking medications and money, the suspects fled the location. However, a tracking device on one of the pill bottles indicated that it was located in a vehicle traveling eastbound on Rosewick Road in La Plata.

Officers discovered a four-door red Toyota Corolla traveling at a high rate of speed in the area and attempted to the stop the car; however, the driver sped away until crashing into a median. The suspects exited the car and attempted to escape but were located and apprehended.

A search and seizure warrant was conducted at Lancaster’s and Wade’s residence. During the search, multiple items were discovered that were consistent with what was used at the robberies.

During the course of the investigation, evidence also linked co-defendants Kenneth Howard Taylor and Javone Anthony Bryant to the robberies.

Wade entered a guilty plea to Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and Theft on November 12, 2020. On November 24, 2020, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Wade to 5 years in prison with 5 years of supervised probation upon release.

Bryant entered a guilty plea to two counts of Armed Robbery on September 2, 2020. On January 19, 2021, the Honorable Judge H. James West sentenced Bryant to 76 months in prison.

Taylor entered a guilty plea to Theft, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and Robbery on November 18, 2020. His sentencing date is scheduled for April 8, 2021



Charles County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have charged two suspects in connection with three armed robberies of different pharmacies throughout the county.

On January 27 at approximately 2:08 a.m., three suspects – wearing masks and armed with a gun – entered the pharmacy area of a CVS store in the 6200 block of Crain Highway in La Plata. They demanded money and prescription medication and then fled in a car. Patrol officers located the suspects’ vehicle, which was abandoned in the 1000 block of St. Charles Parkway in White Plains. An extensive search of the area was conducted with the assistance of a Maryland State Police helicopter, patrol officers and detectives.

During the search two of the suspects: Malik Trayvon Wade, 23, of Waldorf and Quintel Tyriq Lancaster, 19, of Indian Head. Both suspects were arrested and subsequently charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm during a violent crime, and other related charges in connection with this case. Detectives are working to identify the third suspect.

Detectives have also linked Wade to the January 23 robbery of the My Express Care Pharmacy located in the 4400 block of Crain Highway in White Plains. Additionally, both Lancaster and Wade were connected to a robbery that occurred on January 6 at the Indian Head Pharmacy in the 4100 block of Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. In these cases, Wade and Lancaster were charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, use of a handgun during the commission of a violent crime, and other charges.

Detectives are still pursuing leads in those cases in an effort to identify other suspects.

The investigation is on-going and detectives are asking anyone with additional information to contact Detective Burgess at (301) 609-6494 or Detective Wimberly at (301) 609-6491. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of any other suspects involved in these cases.

