Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments Annual Gun Bash to be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020

January 28, 2020

On Sunday, March 15 2020, the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and St. Mary’s County Ducks Unlimited will be holding their Annual Gun Bash.

Tickets are $50 each, which includes entry into the Hollywood Social Hall, food and drinks or $25 each, which does not allow you to be present but does allow for you to be apart of the drawings.

Tickets can be purchased on-line at www.HVFD7.com or contact our Chairperson at (240)538-2495. DOORS OPEN at 11:30 and the first drawing will take place at NOON. Thanks you so
much for your continued Support!


