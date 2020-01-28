Bel Alton House Fire Deemed Accidental, Occupants Escape with No Injuries After Smoke Detectors Alert Them

On Monday, January 27, 2020, at approximately 11:05 p.m., firefighters from Bel Alton, La Plata,Waldorf and surround departments responded to 9805 Canary Drive in Bel Alton, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the side of a one story residence with extensions into the attic and roof.

More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene and controlled the fire in under 15 minutes.

The occupants were alerted by the smoke detectors in the residence and were able to escape without injury.

Homeowners/occupants were identified as Martin & LauraLei Culp. Three adults have been displaced and are being assisted by family.

The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at over $75,000.00

Investigations determined the fire was the result of the exterior ventilation pipe of the pellet stove igniting vegetation on the exterior of the residence.

All photos are courtesy of the Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department, and the Charles County Volunteer Firemen and rescue association.

