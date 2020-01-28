Lexington Park Man Arrested After Firing Shotgun Into an Occupied Residence

On January 27, 2020, at approximately 1:13 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46500 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired.

A preliminary investigation determined Dartanyen Rodell Saunders, 19, of Lexington Park, responded to the victim’s residence armed with a shotgun. Saunders discharged the weapon into the occupied residence through an open window. Deputies observed spent shotgun shells on the ground and damage from projectiles above the front door of the residence. No injuries have been reported from this incident.

Saunders was located near the residence and arrested. Saunders was charged with the following:

Assault First Degree (two counts)

Reckless Endangerment

Malicious Destruction of Property

Saunders is incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Corporal Michael Worrey at (301) 475-4200 extension *8080 or by email at Michael.Worrey@stmarysmd.com.

