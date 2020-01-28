18-Year-Old Calvert Woman Arrested for Intoxicated Public Disturbance, Disorderly Conduct, and Indecent Exposure

On January 25, 2020, Deputy Deleon responded to the area of CVS in Dunkirk for the report of an intoxicated person.

Calvert County Emergency Communications advised that a female was seen stumbling along the road, and falling into the grass.

Upon arrival, Deputy Deleon observed Chloe Kaitlin Hitt, 18, who appeared to be intoxicated, walking along Southern Maryland Boulevard. Upon making contact with Hitt, Deputy Deleon detected the odor of alcohol emanating from her breath, and observed Hitt to have a difficult time standing without stumbling.

Hitt was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Intoxicated Public Disturbance, Disorderly Conduct, Indecent Exposure, and Intoxicated Endangerment.

