The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Currently Seeking Assistance in Identifying California Theft Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at 1:30 pm, the suspect walked out of the Giant grocery store in California without paying for food and other merchandise.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Bianca Salas at 301-475-4200, ext. 78160 or email bianca.salas@stmarysmd.com. Case # 5085-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

