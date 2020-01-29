The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Currently Seeking Assistance in Identifying California Theft Suspect

January 29, 2020

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at 1:30 pm, the suspect walked out of the Giant grocery store in California without paying for food and other merchandise.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Bianca Salas at 301-475-4200, ext. 78160 or email bianca.salas@stmarysmd.com. Case # 5085-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.


One Response to The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Currently Seeking Assistance in Identifying California Theft Suspect

  1. Anonymous on January 29, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    Before people start with the “he was just hungry defense”, there are no less than 7 churches and charitable organizations within walking distance of that store. There is no reason for anyone in this area to steal necessities. I would much rather be known as a beggar than a thief any day.

