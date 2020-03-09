UPDATE: Prince George’s County Indicted on Second Degree Murder After Shooting Handcuffed Man Seven Times

UPDATE 3/9/2020: Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced that a Prince George’s County police officer, Corporal Michael Owen, has been indicted for second degree murder, misconduct in office and related charges.
“From the onset of the investigation into this incident, my office worked collaboratively with the police department, but also conducted an independent investigation into the facts of the incident,” said State’s Braveboy. “Today, we presented our evidence to a grand jury, and the grand jury returned an indictment charging Corporal Owen with second degree murder, manslaughter, first degree assault, use of a handgun and misconduct in office..”
On January 27, 2020, Corporal Owen, along with another Prince George’s County police officer, responded to a call for service in Temple Hills for a traffic accident, where they came into contact with William Green. At some point during the traffic stop, Green was arrested, handcuffed and seated in the front passenger seat of Owen’s cruiser. Ultimately, Green was shot multiple times and subsequently transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An indictment contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
1/29/2020: The Prince George’s County Police Department charged a patrol officer in connection with the fatal officer-involved shooting in Temple Hills on Monday night. The involved officer is Corporal Michael Owen, Jr. He is a 10-year veteran assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. He’s charged with fatally shooting 43-year-old William Howard Green of Southeast, Washington DC.
On January 27th, at approximately 7:20 pm, officers were dispatched to the area of St. Barnabas Road and Winston Street for the report of a traffic accident. Owen and a second officer were advised by witnesses on scene that Green had struck their vehicle.
The officers approached Green who was in his car nearby. The preliminary investigation reveals Green was removed from his car and at the time was believed to be under the influence of a substance. He was handcuffed and placed in the front seat of Owen’s cruiser as they awaited the arrival of a drug recognition expert. As they waited, Owen got into the driver’s seat of his cruiser and was now seated next to Green. A short time later, for reasons that are now at the center of the investigation, Green was shot seven times by the officer’s duty weapon.
Following the shooting, Owen and the second officer removed Green from the cruiser and used their department-issued trauma kits to provide medical aid to Green. He was transported to a hospital where he died a short time later.
Owen is charged with second degree murder, voluntary and involuntary manslaughter, first degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. He was taken into custody late this afternoon.
The PGPD has received several questions about why Owen placed Green in the front seat of the cruiser. Here is the directive our officers follow according to the department’s General Orders – Volume II, Chapter 4: One officer may transport one arrestee, who will occupy the right front seat. For vehicles equipped with transport partitions, arrestees will occupy the right rear seat. Owen’s cruiser did not have a partition.
If anyone has information on this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-856-2660. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)
