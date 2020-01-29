Maryland Department of Agriculture Now Accepting Applications for 2020 Industrial Hemp Research Pilot Program

The purpose of the Maryland Industrial Hemp Research Pilot Program is to register industrial hemp growing sites and facilitate the research of industrial hemp in any aspect of growing, cultivating, harvesting, processing, manufacturing, transporting, marketing, or selling industrial hemp for agricultural, industrial, or commercial purposes.

This program requires farmers partner with institutes of higher education or the Maryland Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp under a research program. ​Farmers will be allowed to sell their crop for profit at the end of the growing season. Maryland currently does not limit acres or number of applications for this pilot program.

Application period for the 2020 growing season is now open.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture will continue to develop a new hemp plan to be submitted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture throughout 2020. Information on the 2021 growing season will be provided when available.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s role with industrial hemp is limited to the registration of sites where industrial hemp is to be grown and facilitating research on industrial hemp.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture does not have jurisdiction over the processing, sale, or distribution of industrial hemp. The department does not have referrals or market information at this time.