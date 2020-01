UPDATE 10:25 a.m.: All Police & Fire Units are clearing the scene at Brownies Beach. Everything checked ok.

No injuries were reported after a cliff collapse in Calvert County. Emergency crews were on the scene near Brownies Beach in the Sunderland area. A person who was unaccounted for has been located.

1/30/2020 @10:00 – Rescuers are searching after a cliff collapsed near Chesapeake Beach at 9:00 a.m., following reports of a couple fossil-hunting.

One man has been found safe.