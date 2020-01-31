Man Saved by His Co-Workers and First Responders with CPR and AED After Medical Emergency in Ridge

On Thursday, January 30, 2020, at approximately 9:50 a.m., police fire and emergency medical personnel responded to the 49500 block of Portneys Overlook Road in Ridge, for the reported one subject not breathing.

Firefighters and police arrived on the scene to report CPR in progress.

After performing CPR and utilizing an AED multiple times, crews reported agonal breathing and requested a helicopter. The patient was conscious and semi-alert once in the ambulance.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7, he was conscious and alert once on the helicopter.

Witnesses said the 46-year-old male reported he was not feeling well and a short time later his co-workers observed him fall. His co-workers caught him and laid him on his back, and with the assistance from the 911 call taker giving CPR instructions, they performed life-saving measures until first responders arrived on the scene.

Firefighters released an update reporting the patient is expected to fully recover from this incident.

