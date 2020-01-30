The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Currently Seeking Identity of Counterfeit Money Suspect

January 30, 2020

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a counterfeit money investigation. On Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at 4:25 pm, the suspect passed three counterfeit $100-dollar bills to purchase a food vacuum sealer at the California Walmart store.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Max Schell at 301-475-4200, ext. 78161 or email max.schell@stmarysmd.com. Case # 5509-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.


