The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Currently Seeking Identity of Counterfeit Money Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a counterfeit money investigation. On Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at 4:25 pm, the suspect passed three counterfeit $100-dollar bills to purchase a food vacuum sealer at the California Walmart store.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Max Schell at 301-475-4200, ext. 78161 or email max.schell@stmarysmd.com. Case # 5509-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

