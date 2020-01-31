State Fire Marshal Investigating Trailer Fire in Callaway, No Injuries Reported

On Thursday, January 31, 2020, at approximately 11:55 p.m., firefighters from Valley Lee, Bay District, Leonardtown, Seventh District, NAS Patuxent River, and Seventh District responded to 45211 Irvings Place in Callaway, for the reported trailer on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from three sides of the residence.

Over 35 firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the fire in approximately 45 minutes. Firefighters reported multiple holes in the floor of the residence, as well as one firehose being unusable due to a leak, and units declared a defensive only operation.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and SMECO responded to the scene to assist, with the Maryland State Fire Marshal currently investigating the cause of the fire.

One occupant was able to escape the home safely, he was evaluated on the scene by emergency medical personnel and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

No known injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ubghq-SkV-s" width="770" height="444" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>