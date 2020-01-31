Mechanicsville Woman Arrested for Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Failure to Obey Order

On January 25, 2020, DFC. Holdsworth responded to the 37700 block of Mt. Wolf Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported disturbance.

Contact was made with Amanda Marie Stewart, age 34 of Mechanicsville. Stewart began causing a disturbance in the establishment and was taken into custody. Investigation determined Stewart assaulted a store employee prior to law enforcement by using an object to strike the employee’s hand.

Stewart was placed into DFC. Holdsworth’s vehicle and she began kicking the interior of the vehicle. Stewart was ordered to cease her actions, however she continued to kick the vehicle. Stewart was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Disorderly Conduct, and Fail to Obey a Lawful Order. CASE# 5105-20

