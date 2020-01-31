Richard Leon Collins, 74 of Temple Hills, MD, entered into eternal rest on January 20, 2020. Family and friends will unite on Friday, January 31, 2020 for visitation at 10 am until time of service at 11 am at First Baptist Church of North Brentwood, 4000 Wallace Road, Brentwood, MD. Interment will be on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at MD Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD @ 1:45 p.m.

This entry was posted on January 31, 2020 at 5:46 am and is filed under All News, obittest, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.