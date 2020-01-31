Robert J. Bornschein, 55, of Newburg, MD, passed away Jan. 23, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department on Feb. 1, 2020 at 11 am, Pastor Joe Blanton officiating.

Bob was born in New York April 24, 1964 to Robert and Elizabeth Bornschein. He graduated from Stephan Decator High School in Sigonella, Italy.

Bob held various jobs during his life including Field Supervisor for a General Contractor, heavy machine operator, carpenter, Emergency Medical Technician, ambulance driver and most recently a drivers education instructor, a job he truly enjoyed.

He is survived by his father Robert Bornschein of Corpis Christi, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his wife Darla, his mother Elizabeth and sister Jacqueline.

Bob was a member of the Cobb Island Baptist Church, Patuxent Aeromodelers, Harley Davidson Group of Mechanicsville and the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department as a volunteer fire fighter and emergency medical technician.

Bob had a passion for photography, enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, boating on the Potomac River and spending time with friends and family.