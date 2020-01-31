Judith Kae Jones, 73, of Bryans Road, MD passed away on January 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on August 26, 1946 in Maryland to Joe Thompson of Newburg, MD and the late Madelyn Thompson.

Judy was employed for over 40 years as a caring and customer friendly waitress. She was employed by the Moose Lodge 126 in Clinton, MD for many years, Shuler’s Restaurant Inc., Genas Crab House, and the Clinton Inn. She enjoyed gardening, both flowers and growing vegetables. She was an excellent cook. Her specialties were meatloaf, pasta, and lima bean soup. Her hobbies included fishing, playing the slots, keno, lottery, and rising early to go to yard sales. She had an impressive collection of porcelain dolls and Norman Rockwell plates. Her greatest love was for her family who she enjoyed spending as much time with as possible.

In addition to her beloved husband of 43 years, Dennis Wayne Jones, Sr., she is also survived by her children Dennis Jones, Jr. (Kelly) of LaPlata, MD, Vicky Boarman-Phillips (Robert) of Fredricksburg, VA; her brother David Thompson of Newburg, MD, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and many extended family and friends. In addition to her mother, she is also preceded in death by her son James Hood, brother Joseph Thompson, Jr. and her step-mother Mary Thompson

Celebration of Life will begin on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

