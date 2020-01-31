Charles Benjamin Hardy, III, 78, of Faulkner, MD died on January 24, 2020 at his residence.

Charles was born on August 11, 1941 in La Plata, MD to the late Mary Elizabeth (Thompson) and Charles Benjamin Hardy, Jr.

Charles was on bowling leagues at both Curly’s Bowling Arena in Waldorf, MD and Suitland Bowling Alley in Suitland, MD.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Timothy Hardy; brother, Donald Hardy and step-son, Bruce Hazel.

Charles is survived by his wife and best friend of 44 years, Jacqueline Marie (Haines) Hardy; four brothers; Ray Hardy and his wife Darlene, Larry Hardy and his wife Carolyn, Gary Hardy, and Robert Hardy and his wife Susan; Sister in-law, Betty Lou; step-son Robert Hazel and his wife Kim; 7 grandchildren; Timothy Hardy, Jr., Marcus Hardy, Bruce Hazel, Jr., Cynthia Windsor, Brandi Parsons, Kaylyn Faidley and Tommy Hazel, Jr. and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646 from 10:00 AM until time of Service at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.