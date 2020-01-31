Samuel Allen Leonard, 74, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on January 26, 2020 at his home.

He was born on February 24, 1945 to the late Samuel Whalen Leonard and Sarah Louise Downs.

Samuel spent over 52 dedicated years in the construction industry as a skilled carpenter for Anning Johnson. On June 29, 1981, he married his beloved wife, Dorothy Mae Leonard. Together they celebrated over 27 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in November 2008. His hobbies included gardening, fishing, throwing horseshoes, and playing cards. He was an avid Washington Redskin fan. He was very handy and enjoying fixing and tinkering with things around his home. He and his wife enjoyed each other’s company and liked to stay close to home, but did cruise to the Bahama’s and enjoyed themselves.

He is survived by his step-children: Thomas B. Hanson III (Jennie) of Hollywood, MD, Ernest L. Hanson (Donna) of Mechanicsville, MD, John Hanson (Patricia) of Mechanicsville, MD, Rose Miller (James) of Solomon’s, MD, Brenda Oliver (Lemuel) of Mechanicsville, MD, Charlotte Hardesty (Thomas) of Mechanicsville, MD, Nancy Hanson of Mechanicsville, MD, and Sherry Oliver (James) of Mechanicsville, MD; his brothers, William Leonard (Hazel) and Roger Leonard (Michelle); 25 step-grandchildren and 41 step-great grandchildren and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents and his beloved wife, he is also preceded in death by his siblings: Jimmy Leonard, Lucille Curel and Doshia McClintock.

Family will receive on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated at 12:00 p.m., at Royston Funeral Home, 106E. Washington Street, Middleburg, VA 20117. Interment will follow at Ivy Hill Cemetery at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Upperville, VA.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.