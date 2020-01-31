On Friday, January 24, 2020, Robert L. Johnson (Bobby), loving husband and father of 2 children and 2 grandchildren, passed away at the age of 77.

Bobby was born on January 14, 1943 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He was married on June 14, 1968 to his best friend Maryann Elrod and they raised two beautiful daughters, Cindy and Jackie.

Bobby was a veteran of the Army and while serving enjoyed being a member of the EASCOM Sport Parachute Club in Seoul, Korea. In his early years, Bobby could be found at the pool hall with his father-in-law, playing Rummy with his mother-in-law, going for that strike at the bowling alley, or attending art classes. He grew as an artist and enjoyed taking classes with the friendly and encouraging women. Recently, Bobby loved playing video games, trying his luck at the slot machines, going to the beach with his granddaughter and playing his grandson in chess. Bobby was best known for his quiet demeanor, his kind and compassionate heart, and his love for his family.

Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Shorty, and his mother, Ruth. He is survived by his wife Maryann of 51 years, his two children, Cindy Sullivan and Jackie Jacobs (husband David), his granddaughter Kaitlyn Sullivan, his grandson Evan Jacobs, his three brothers, Jim (wife Peggy), Johnny and Gary (wife Karen), his sister Susie Ratley (husband Wayne) and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

A private service with immediate family will be held.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD