Billy Bob Beasley, 69, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on January 27, 2020. Billy was born in Illinois on November 11, 1950 to the late Billy Clinton Beasley and the late Ruby Ellen Hunt Beasley.

Billy enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 18 and began what would be a 22-year career. Throughout his military service, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, RVN Campaign Medal, Navy “E” Ribbon, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Overseas Service Deployment Ribbon, Navy Expeditionary Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Achievement Medal and 5 Good Conduct Medals. After his honorable separation from the Navy, Billy worked as a Contractor for the Department of the Navy, retiring in 2013.

Billy enjoyed his retirement and loved to spend a good day on the greens. When the weather didn’t cooperate, could be found sitting in his chair watching movies, or reading while his favorite country music played in the background. Billy prided himself in becoming his family historian and researching his ancestry. Discovering little known facts about his relatives became a passion in his life.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his only daughter, Bonnie Branham and her husband, Robert Branham III of Waldorf; his sisters, Joyce Robinson and her husband Raymond, of Iowa, Jane Jerkins and husband Floyd of Panama City, Florida, Mary Beasley Frey of Benton, Illinois; his special friend, Lilyann Beard, of Waldorf and several nieces and nephews.

Billy will be buried at sea, as per his final wishes.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD