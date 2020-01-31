George Clarence Vause, 86, of California, MD died January 9, 2020 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD.

He was born on February 15, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Clarence and Nora (Sullivan) Vause.

George was a 1951 graduate of Great Mills High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserves (June 18, 1951 to January 11, 1953); the U.S. Army (Jan. 12, 1953 to August 5, 1960); the U.S. Air Force (October 4, 1960 to October 3, 1968); and again in the U.S. Navy Reserves on May 16, 1980, where he proudly served his country until his retirement on February 5, 1993. On March 12, 1957, he married his beloved wife, Christa Vause, in Germany. They celebrated over 62 wonderful years of marriage. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from New Hampshire College and was employed by the Department of Defense as a dedicated Computer Programmer until his retirement. He was a skilled woodworker and made many beautiful pieces of furniture for family and friends. With the help of his brother and father, he built his own house. His previous hobbies included playing fast pitch softball, gardening, and traveling. He traveled to Germany three times, taking his wife back to her hometown in Germany to visit her sisters and extended family. He also traveled to Hawaii, Japan, and Florida. He was an avid reader, especially of westerns and military based books.

In addition to his beloved wife, George is also survived by his children: Thomas Patrick “Tom” Vause of California, MD, Frank Raymond Vause of California, MD, Eric Steven Vause (Diane) of Chuckey, TN, and Heidi Lynn Vause (Jeff Pleines) of Catonsville, MD; his brother, Eugene “Gene” Vause (Barbara) of Edgewater, MD; his granddaughters, Arica Sandoval (Josh) of Clovis, NM and Jennifer Vause Miller of Alamogordo, NM; his great grandchildren: Whitney, Nasser, Aaiden, Jackson, and Alluralyie; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Ronald Vause, and his sister, Marilyn McGirr.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service by Rev. Joe Orlando at 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636 and Lexington Park Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 339, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.