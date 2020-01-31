William Leroy Proctor Sr., 84, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on January 25, 2020 at Fort Washington Hospital in Fort Washington.

Born on January 26, 1935 in Prince George’s County, Maryland, he was the son of the late John and Virginia Proctor. Leroy was a self-employed carpenter who enjoyed playing cards, especially “Spades”. He was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pomfret.

In addition to his parents, Leroy is preceded in death by his wife Emily R. Proctor ; son Darren N. Proctor; grandson Dewayne Swann; siblings Sonny, Dorothy, Mary, Joe, James, Elsie, and Louise.

He is survived by his children Emily A. Swann, Vanessa M. Proctor, William Leroy Proctor Jr., Samantha A. Chisley and Tina S. Davis; grandchildren Sabrina Swann, Renaldo Keys Jr., Tinisha Davis, Teonna Scott, Marquez Proctor, Shallayne Proctor, Martino Proctor, Martina Proctor, Precious Chisley, Jaylen Chisley, and Joshua Proctor; great grandchildren Javontay Swann, Shamiah Proctor, Tameira Scott, Zion Keys, Josiah Swann, Matthew Fowler, Tyson Scott, Jakari Davis, Savion Fowler, and Jakyla Davis; sister Susanna V. Proctor.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9AM to 10:30AM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 beginning at 11:30AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4590 St. Joseph Way, Pomfret, Maryland 20675.

Interment to follow in the church cemetery.