Willard Arden “Bill” Hawxhurst – Born October 8, 1931 in Dearborn, Michigan was the older of two sons born to Joseph William Hawxhurst and Martha Jane Sell. Bill attended the Indiana State Normal School in Indiana, Pennsylvania, graduating from Indiana High School in 1949. After enlisting in the Regular Navy in 1950 and graduating from class A-school at Naval Station Great Lakes, he served as an Interior Communications Electrician, Third Class on the Battleship USS Missouri during the Korean War.

Bill was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh (‘59) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Engineering. After graduation, he worked for the Department of Navy, Bureau of Yards and Docks and the General Services Administration as an analyst/programmer and then the State Department’s Agency for International Development as a systems administrator. His degree, coupled with his training in the Navy and work experience, allowed him to be part of the infancy of data processing and computerization. He retired after 20 years at the International Monetary Fund where he worked as a computer systems analyst.

A longtime member of the United States Trotting Association, Bill acquired a love of Standardbred racehorses from his father and time spent on the Pennsylvania Fair Circuit. He was drawn to Maryland by the Chesapeake Bay where he enjoyed time boating, crabbing and fishing. Bill also loved long road trips and camping in National Parks, having visited every State in the Country.

Bill is predeceased by his brother Robert David “Bob” Hawxhurst. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Margaret Hawxhurst, daughter Mary Sue Grzybowski and sons Christopher Hawxhurst and Joseph William Hawxhurst; grandchildren Steven Grzybowski, Niki Gotsis, Karli Hawxhurst and Katherine Hawxhurst and six great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 am at Trinity United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick.