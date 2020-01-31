Cheryl Lynn Cox, 70, passed away January 24, 2020 at her home in Huntingtown. She was born on May 23, 1949 in Calvert County to Jep Hugh and Virginia (Jones) Cox. Cheryl grew up in Chesapeake Beach and graduated from Calvert High School. She was employed with the Secretary of the Navy for 40 years and retired in 2019 as a telecommunications service control officer at The Pentagon. Cheryl loved her home, tending to her beautiful garden, going to the beach, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. Cheryl was the consummate caregiver to all. She had an incredible wit and sense of humor and shared her tremendous wisdom with everyone. She will be remembered as a kind, compassionate, loyal, and fiercely strong woman. Her beauty, grace, love, and light will shine forever in all the hearts and lives that she touched. She will be greatly missed.

Cheryl is survived by her daughter Tonya Fowler of Huntingtown, grandson Raymond Andrew Fowler of VA, great-grandson Landon Fowler, a brother Geary Cox of Chesapeake Beach and her beloved dog Ox. She was preceded in death by her daughter Lori Fowler and brothers Mark and Larry Cox.