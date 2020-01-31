Wilda Jean Beckwith, 88, of California, Maryland passed away on January 19, 2020 in her home. She was born on April 30, 1931 in Mt. Storm, West Virginia to the late Alma Ross and Helen Frances Hanlin. Wilda is preceded in death by her two husbands: William M. ”Bill” James and Roland Beckwith, and her siblings, Millie, Pete, Lois, Larry, and Eileen.

Wilda and Bill moved to Southern Maryland from West Virginia in the late 40’s and started their family. Bill passed away in 1970 and she remarried in the late 70’s to Roland. After Roland’s death, Wilda bought a home and moved to Calvert County where she stayed until she needed more care and moved into Assisted Living in St. Mary’s County. Wilda enjoyed antiquing, reading, puzzles and being a homemaker.

She is survived by her children, Bradley Martin James and his wife Patricia, Gregory Edward James and his wife Laura, David Bryan James and his wife Susan, and William Kevin James and his wife Teresa. Grandmother of Christian, Jessica, Kelly, Michael, Kayla, Kendall, Joshua, Hannah and Gabrielle, she is also survived by three Great Grandchildren and her sister Wanda Clark.

The family will receive friends on Friday January 31, 2020 from 1-2 PM at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port republic, MD where a memorial service will follow at 2 PM. Interment is private.