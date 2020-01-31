Stephen Patrick “Steve or Rockfish” Dean, Sr., 63, of Lusby, MD passed away on January 28, 2020 at his residence. Born April 14, 1956 in Arlington, VA, he was the son of the late Thomas Egbert Dean and Edith Virginia (Dawson) Dean. Steve served in the U.S. Army from from 1974 until 1977 and was stationed in Wildflecken, Germany as an MP. He moved to Calvert County from Northern, VA in 1997 and was a Community Manager for Scientist’s Cliffs for six years. Steve married his wife Charron Beth (Corthell) Dean on October 10, 2004 in Calvert County. He was affiliated with the Solomons Steelers, Girl Scouts, Solomons Youth Baseball and the Chesapeake Ranch Water Company. Steve enjoyed fishing, shark tooth hunting, relic hunting, driving his Jeep and shooting guns.

Steve is survived by his wife, Charron B. Dean; his children, Sarah Higginbotham (Robert Jr.) of Bristow, VA, Holly Reynolds (William Sr.) of Vienna, VA, Margaret Loor (Nicholas) of St. Petersburg, FL, Stephen Dean Jr. (Megan Rice) of Solomons, MD and Stephanie Holland of Bishopsville, SC; eight grandchildren; and siblings, Michael Dean of Richmond, VA, Sharon Dean of Solomons, MD, Nancy Good of Stanley, VA, Susan Fox of Solomons, MD and Jeff Dean of Stafford, VA.