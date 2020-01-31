State Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Crash that Killed 21-Year-Old Waldorf Man

Maryland State Police continue their investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County, shortly after 11 pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

The victim has tentatively been identified as Jose Daniel Aguilar Echeverria, 21, of Waldorf, Maryland. He was the driver and sole occupant of a Dodge Charger.

The victim’s body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates that shortly before 11:00 p.m. yesterday troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were dispatched to a reported crash on northbound Rt. 301 north of Cedarville Road. When troopers arrived, Prince George’s County fire and EMS personnel were on the scene extinguishing a fire at the crash site. EMS officials declared one person in a car deceased.

At this time, the preliminary investigation indicates a tractor trailer carrying wood chips was northbound on Rt. 301, when a passenger car, for unknown reasons, crashed into the back of the tractor trailer and subsequently caught fire. The northbound lanes of Rt. 301 in the area of the crash remained closed for several hours.

Northbound Rt. 301 reopened to traffic around 5:00 a.m. this morning. Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel and troopers from the La Plata barrack assisted with the lane closures and earlier detour at the scene. Troopers from the Forestville barrack as well as Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division personnel are investigating the crash.

Troopers from the Forestville Barrack ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to please contact the barrack at (301) 568-8101. The investigation into the crash continues.

