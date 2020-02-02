One Injured After Rollover Crash in Hollywood

February 1, 2020

On Friday, January 31, 2020, at approximately 12:20 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Clarkes Landing Road and Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned..

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway with all occupants out of the vehicles.

One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene, one patient suffered a medical emergency on the scene and was transported to an area hospital.




