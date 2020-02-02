MISSING JUVENILE – Calvert County – Blake Michael Smorey

The Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack needs the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Blake Michael Smorey, he is approximately 5’8” and 130 pounds.

Smorey was last seen at his residence in Lusby. He left on foot and it is believed he is headed to Reading, Pennsylvania.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with a Polo logo, black pants and tan Sperry boat shoes.

If you have any information regarding the location of Smorey, please contact the Prince Frederick Barrack immediately at (410-535-1400) in reference to Case #: 20-MSP-004367.

