MISSING JUVENILE – Calvert County – Blake Michael Smorey

February 1, 2020

The Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack needs the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Blake Michael Smorey, he is approximately 5’8” and 130 pounds.

Smorey was last seen at his residence in Lusby. He left on foot and it is believed he is headed to Reading, Pennsylvania.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with a Polo logo, black pants and tan Sperry boat shoes.

If you have any information regarding the location of Smorey, please contact the Prince Frederick Barrack immediately at (410-535-1400) in reference to Case #: 20-MSP-004367.


This entry was posted on February 1, 2020 at 8:18 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.