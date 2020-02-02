Detention Center Again Deemed 100-Percent Compliant

Following a state audit in the summer of 2019, the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center was once again deemed 100-percent compliant. This is the fourth audit cycle where the conclusion of the audit resulted in a 100-percent compliance rate for the facility in Leonardtown.

From Aug. 20-22, 2019, the detention center was audited by the Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards – an administrative agency within the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.



The Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards conducts regular formal audits of every state, local and private adult place of confinement to determine applicable regulations prescribed by the Secretary of the Maryland Department of Public Safety.

A primary goal of the agency is to facilitate total compliance with the standards – fostering public safety, staff welfare and inmate well-being.

The audit report was heard at a state meeting at the Jessup Correctional Institute on Thursday. There, the Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards presented a Recognition of Achievement Award for 100 Percent Compliance of Standards for an Adult Correctional Facility to St. Mary’s County Corrections Major Deborah Diedrich and other members of the Corrections Division.

“I am extremely proud of our leadership and our hardworking and dedicated staff of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center,” Major Michael Merican said. “The men and women of the Corrections Division earned and fully deserve this accolade. This state recognition once again demonstrates our staff’s diligence and professionalism,” the Major said.

