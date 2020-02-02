St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Board of Trustees Freeze Tuition and Fees for 2020-2021 Academic Year

The Board of Trustees of St. Mary’s College of Maryland announced a freeze in tuition, fees, and room and board costs for the 2020-2021 academic year. The decision was made after a review of recommendations from a Board of Trustees Task Force, formed in 2019 at the request of President Tuajuanda C. Jordan. The Task Force studied how the College, as a public institution that is focused on providing an outstanding education, could ensure greater access to students.

“St. Mary’s College understands the cost of college is a serious concern. Designated by Maryland as a public honors college – the nation’s first – we are committed to strengthening the student experience and outcomes consistent with our mission to offer an affordable education to all current and future students and their families,” said Lex Birney, chairman of the Board of Trustees. “A one-year freeze will make a compelling difference for students who have the academic qualifications to study at the College, but not the corresponding resources.”

Current tuition, fees, room and board for an in-state student is $28,719, and $44,795 for a non-Maryland resident (District of Columbia residents pay the equivalent of in-state tuition). The effect of a one-year freeze is significant, resulting in approximately $3,000 in savings for an in-state student over the course of four years, and more than $4,000 in savings for an out-of-state student.



St. Mary’s College of Maryland is one of only two public honors colleges in the nation and ranked among the top five public liberal arts colleges, according to U.S News & World Report. Prestige alone does not suffice however; we must also be affordable. Our students have excellent outcomes and we want the College to be accessible for any student who has the talent, ambition, and potential to be able to study here,” said President Jordan.

I am grateful for the work of the Task Force and the Board for approving an approach which will help make this possible. St. Mary’s College is an enviable value for its students which is now strengthened by this freeze,” noted President Jordan.

Students have the benefit of a 10:1 student/faculty ratio, study abroad opportunities, and the Learning through Experiential and Applied Discovery (LEAD) initiative. Included in LEAD is the guaranteed opportunity for internships and undergraduate research for students—the Honors College Promise. Ninety-four percent of St. Mary’s College students join the workforce, military or go on to graduate school within six months of graduation.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education through 2024-2025. St. Mary’s College, designated the Maryland state honors college in 1992, is ranked one of the best public liberal arts schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Approximately 1,600 students attend the college, nestled on the St. Mary’s River in Southern Maryland.

