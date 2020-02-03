Police Investigating a Murder in Callaway, Shooter in Custody

2/2/2020 @8:50 p.m.: Shooter was apprehended in Charles County after a short vehicle chase, no injuries reported.

Details will be released as they become available.

2/2/2020: On Sunday, February 2, 2020 at approximately 8:00 p.m., police responded to a residence on Jo Marie Way, in Callaway for a reported shooting.

A man was said to have shot his wife before fleeing the residence in a vehicle.

A witness at the scene said the man was a quiet neighbor and went to church every week.

