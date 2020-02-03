Police Investigating a Murder in Callaway, Shooter in Custody

2/2/2020 @8:50 p.m.: Shooter was apprehended in Charles County after a short vehicle chase, no injuries reported.
Details will be released as they become available.
2/2/2020: On Sunday, February 2, 2020 at approximately 8:00 p.m., police responded to a residence on Jo Marie Way, in Callaway for a reported shooting.
A man was said to have shot his wife before fleeing the residence in a vehicle.
A witness at the scene said the man was a quiet neighbor and went to church every week.
Super Bowl arguments got a little heated?
Word! That sounds like some Landover action to me. The hood’ is REAL!
I’m going to miss you Tim. I love you my brother. I don’t know how you felt this was tour way out. My heart aches for you. Love your bro Rob w
This is the dumbest statement ever. Maybe it will help him get probation.