Police Investigating a Murder in Callaway, Shooter in Custody

February 2, 2020

2/2/2020 @8:50 p.m.: Shooter was apprehended in Charles County after a short vehicle chase, no injuries reported.

Details will be released as they become available.

2/2/2020: On Sunday, February 2, 2020 at approximately 8:00 p.m., police responded to a residence on Jo Marie Way, in Callaway for a reported shooting.

A man was said to have shot his wife before fleeing the residence in a vehicle.

A witness at the scene said the man was a quiet neighbor and went to church every week.

Details will be released as they become available.


4 Responses to Police Investigating a Murder in Callaway, Shooter in Custody

  1. Anonymous on February 2, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    Super Bowl arguments got a little heated?

    Reply
    • Shakira Jenkins on February 2, 2020 at 10:14 pm

      Word! That sounds like some Landover action to me. The hood’ is REAL!

      Reply
  2. Rob on February 2, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    I’m going to miss you Tim. I love you my brother. I don’t know how you felt this was tour way out. My heart aches for you. Love your bro Rob w

    Reply
  3. Joey P on February 2, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    A witness at the scene said the man was a quiet neighbor and went to church every week.

    This is the dumbest statement ever. Maybe it will help him get probation.

    Reply

