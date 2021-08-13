UPDATE: Man who Shot and Killed Wife in Callaway Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

8/13/2021: State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces that on Friday, August 13, 2021, Timothy Christian Wagner of Callaway, Maryland was sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal execution style murder of his wife on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

After prolonged mental evaluations, Wagner was found to be competent to stand trial and criminally responsible for his act of first-degree murder.

State’s Attorney Fritz would like to thank the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office for the quick apprehension of Wagner as he was attempting to flee to Virginia, as well as for the successful prosecution.

3/5/2021: Timothy Wagner, 38, of Callaway, St. Mary’s County, MD, has pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder in the shooting death of his wife, Felicia Renee Wagner, 29 of Callaway, on February 2, 2020.

Wagner originally entered a plea of not being criminally responsible but was found to be competent to stand trial by a court psychologist.

After murdering his wife, Wagner left the scene and was subsequently stopped in Charles County, where he surrendered and arrested without incident.

2/3/2020 UPDATE: On Sunday, February 2, 2020 at approximately 8:05 p.m., police responded to a residence on Jo Marie Way, in Callaway, after a male called the 911 center and told the operator he had just killed his wife and the gun was lying on the couch. The male caller refused to identify himself but did provide them with an address where the body could be located. When police arrived at 20932 Jo Marie Way, they observed the front door was not secure and they were able to see someone on the couch. Officers entered the residence an found the victim, Felicia Renee Wagner, 29, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, they also observed a handgun on a chair.

Wagner was taken to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for an interview with detectives.

According to court documents Timothy Christian Wagner, 36, of Callaway, told police “he was frustrated with the way his life was going” and prior to shooting his wife, “he had taken a shower and a nap, after he woke he walked into the living room and saw the victim asleep on the couch”. He told police he retrieved a handgun from his bedroom, stood behind the victim and shot her multiple times, ending her life. He left the firearm on a chair and fled the scene.







Wagner was charged with the following:

murder – first degree

murder-second degree

firearm use/felony-violent crime

assault-first degree

assault-sec degree

2/2/2020 @8:50 p.m.: Shooter was apprehended in Charles County after a short vehicle chase, no injuries reported.

2/2/2020: On Sunday, February 2, 2020 at approximately 8:00 p.m., police responded to a residence on Jo Marie Way, in Callaway for a reported shooting.

A man was said to have shot his wife before fleeing the residence in a vehicle.

A witness at the scene said the man was a quiet neighbor and went to church every week.

