UPDATE: Man who Shot and Killed Wife was “Frustrated with the way his Life was Going”

2/3/2020 UPDATE: On Sunday, February 2, 2020 at approximately 8:05 p.m., police responded to a residence on Jo Marie Way, in Callaway, after a male called the 911 center and told the operator he had just killed his wife and the gun was lying on the couch. The male caller refused to identify himself but did provide them with an address where the body could be located. When police arrived at 20932 Jo Marie Way, they observed the front door was not secure and they were able to see someone on the couch. Officers entered the residence an found the victim, Felicia Renee Wagner, 29, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, they also observed a handgun on a chair.
Wagner was arrested in Charles county after officers conducted a vehicle stop and he was arrested without incident.
Wagner was taken to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for an interview with detectives.
According to court documents Timothy Christian Wagner, 36, of Callaway, told police “he was frustrated with the way his life was going” and prior to shooting his wife, “he had taken a shower and a nap, after he woke he walked into the living room and saw the victim asleep on the couch”. He told police he retrieved a handgun from his bedroom, stood behind the victim and shot her multiple times, ending her life. He left the firearm on a chair and fled the scene.
2/3/2020 @ 8:15 a.m.: Timothy Christian Wagner, 36, of Callaway was arrested and charged with first degree Murder in the shooting death of his wife.
When police arrived at 20932 Jo Marie Way, in Callaway for a reported shooting they found the body of his wife on couch. Wagner was arrested in Charles County about an hour and twenty minutes after the shooting.
Wagner was charged with the following:
- murder – first degree
- murder-second degree
- firearm use/felony-violent crime
- assault-first degree
- assault-sec degree
Details will be released as they become available.
2/2/2020 @8:50 p.m.: Shooter was apprehended in Charles County after a short vehicle chase, no injuries reported.
Details will be released as they become available.
2/2/2020: On Sunday, February 2, 2020 at approximately 8:00 p.m., police responded to a residence on Jo Marie Way, in Callaway for a reported shooting.
A man was said to have shot his wife before fleeing the residence in a vehicle.
A witness at the scene said the man was a quiet neighbor and went to church every week.
Details will be released as they become available.
Super Bowl arguments got a little heated?
Word! That sounds like some Landover action to me. The hood’ is REAL!
^ Hey funny joke…because the murder happened DURING the Super Bowl! Very clever
Omg tim why !!!!!!
Never trust ppl who are quiet and go to church….
True dat
Never trust “ppl” who can’t write the word “people”.
I’m going to miss you Tim. I love you my brother. I don’t know how you felt this was tour way out. My heart aches for you. Love your bro Rob w
His way out?? Of marriage? He killed his wife!
How about his wife???? She and her family are the ones your heart should ache for!! How dare he think this was the way to deal with being frustrated with his life?? Why in GOD’s name would he think ending her life would fix anything at all?? I’m so angry at the senselessness of it all and you feel badly for HIM????
You and Your “bro” are scum bag losers
A witness at the scene said the man was a quiet neighbor and went to church every week.
This is the dumbest statement ever. Maybe it will help him get probation.
Play it safe and mind your own bid’ness. Never talk to neighbors, or church people, there’re all crazy!
Word!
Am I missing something here? All I have read is “husband shot wife, suspect apprehended”. Who is Tim, and why is your heart aching for him? My condolences to the family of the woman killed.
Dont forget the part where Tim need to love his bro Rob. Weird, but ok. Hopefully Tim is able to love his bro in a way he couldnt love his wife.
Apparently Rob is Time brother. He knows he’s going to jail for quite some time so I’m guessing that’s why he made the comment he did.
Rob W is his brother, that’s why his heart is aching
Read the article…smh.
I was her aunt. Thank you for remembering us.
Wagggsssss!
5 mile radius from LexingtonPark….
Lame comment.
Crazy Fools! Mind Control.
This is Disgusting.. Wow a woman lost her life and people are making jokes. And saying your heart aches for him???? What about her or her family. She’s DEAD because he didnt like how life was going.. oh Poor him… What a Freaking JOKE!
What the hell does that have to do with anything? Clearly you know nothing of the area because Callaway is a nice area. Not to mention we don’t have the first idea or clue of why this man did this. Not that it will ever be okay or right in his actions. I guess you think that something like this can’t happen in your area? Yeah okay! Got to love anonymous troll comments. Trash is everywhere not just in Lexington Park there’s plenty of good people in Lexington park too.
Please , I hope they didn’t have children .
“Frustrated with the way his Life was Going” … humph….he should have just shot himself.
Read the story moron, Tim is the Husband and the Shooter who killed his wife. Apparently he is related to Tim so that is why his heart aches for him. Stupid is what stupid does, Just like you and you stupid response.
Pretty sure this chap’s life is going to be incredibly frustrating in prison. So sad and senseless. Peace and comfort to his wife’s family.
What a selfish A-hole. He could have manned up and walked away. Started a new life. Instead he ended a life and ruined his own. Should have just shot himself.
This is Disgusting.. Wow a woman lost her life and people are making jokes. And saying your heart aches for him???? What about her or her family. She’s DEAD because he didnt like how life was going.. oh Poor him… What a Freaking SHAME!
Thug
Well it’s probably Shakiras fault or maybe they didn’t have cable. C’mon people he killed his wife a human being someone’s daughter , friend ! I’m glad she was asleep what a tragedy.
UPDATE: Man who Shot and Killed Wife was “Frustrated with the way his Life was Going”
Why do people like him feel the need to ruin other peoples lives when their life isn’t going well? If you’re not going to get help and feel you absolutely have to do something than take yourself out instead of murdering those around you. This turd is the perfect example of why the death penalty needs to be reinstated. This cowardice piece of excrement executed his wife in her sleep. He deserves to suffer physical pain every day until he breaths his last worthless miserable breath.
That poor young lady, there was zero reason for him to take her life :'(
Cant trust those quiet gun owner types.
Man, I worked with this guy for a year on PAX. Can’t believe he did that!
Is that an excuse to get a lesser sentence or he is playing the insane game .
Thank you. I am or was her aunt. Our family is devastated.
Women….
Hey Rob. Tim is in jail and not getting out any time soon. He will not see this message. Just saying…
@Anonymous, Rob W. Is his brother.