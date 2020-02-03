UPDATE: Man who Shot and Killed Wife was “Frustrated with the way his Life was Going”

February 3, 2020
Timothy Christian Wagner, 36, of Callaway

2/3/2020 UPDATE: On Sunday, February 2, 2020 at approximately 8:05 p.m., police responded to a residence on Jo Marie Way, in Callaway, after a male called the 911 center and told the operator he had just killed his wife and the gun was lying on the couch. The male caller refused to identify himself but did provide them with an address where the body could be located. When police arrived at 20932 Jo Marie Way, they observed the front door was not secure and they were able to see someone on the couch. Officers entered the residence an found the victim, Felicia Renee Wagner, 29, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, they also observed a handgun on a chair.

Wagner was arrested in Charles county after officers conducted a vehicle stop and he was arrested without incident.

Wagner was taken to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for an interview with detectives.

According to court documents Timothy Christian Wagner, 36, of Callaway, told police “he was frustrated with the way his life was going” and prior to shooting his wife, “he had taken a shower and a nap, after he woke he walked into the living room and saw the victim asleep on the couch”. He told police he retrieved a handgun from his bedroom, stood behind the victim and shot her multiple times, ending her life. He left the firearm on a chair and fled the scene.


2/3/2020 @ 8:15  a.m.: Timothy Christian Wagner, 36, of Callaway was arrested and charged with first degree Murder in the shooting death of his wife.

When police arrived at 20932 Jo Marie Way, in Callaway for a reported shooting they found the body of his wife on couch. Wagner was arrested in Charles County about an hour and twenty minutes after the shooting.

Wagner was charged with the following:

  • murder – first degree
  • murder-second degree
  • firearm use/felony-violent crime
  • assault-first degree
  • assault-sec degree

Details will be released as they become available.

2/2/2020 @8:50 p.m.: Shooter was apprehended in Charles County after a short vehicle chase, no injuries reported.

Details will be released as they become available.

2/2/2020: On Sunday, February 2, 2020 at approximately 8:00 p.m., police responded to a residence on Jo Marie Way, in Callaway for a reported shooting.

A man was said to have shot his wife before fleeing the residence in a vehicle.

A witness at the scene said the man was a quiet neighbor and went to church every week.

Details will be released as they become available.


43 Responses to UPDATE: Man who Shot and Killed Wife was “Frustrated with the way his Life was Going”

  1. Anonymous on February 2, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    Super Bowl arguments got a little heated?

    Reply
    • Shakira Jenkins on February 2, 2020 at 10:14 pm

      Word! That sounds like some Landover action to me. The hood’ is REAL!

      Reply
  2. Trevor Lehey on February 2, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    ^ Hey funny joke…because the murder happened DURING the Super Bowl! Very clever

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on February 2, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    Omg tim why !!!!!!

    Reply
  4. Diana G on February 2, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    Never trust ppl who are quiet and go to church….

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 3, 2020 at 4:07 am

      True dat

      Reply
    • Really - well how about this... on February 3, 2020 at 12:14 pm

      Never trust “ppl” who can’t write the word “people”.

      Reply
  5. Rob on February 2, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    I’m going to miss you Tim. I love you my brother. I don’t know how you felt this was tour way out. My heart aches for you. Love your bro Rob w

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 3, 2020 at 9:24 am

      His way out?? Of marriage? He killed his wife!

      Reply
    • Seriously??? on February 3, 2020 at 11:06 am

      How about his wife???? She and her family are the ones your heart should ache for!! How dare he think this was the way to deal with being frustrated with his life?? Why in GOD’s name would he think ending her life would fix anything at all?? I’m so angry at the senselessness of it all and you feel badly for HIM????

      Reply
    • John on February 3, 2020 at 11:24 am

      You and Your “bro” are scum bag losers

      Reply
  6. Joey P on February 2, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    A witness at the scene said the man was a quiet neighbor and went to church every week.

    This is the dumbest statement ever. Maybe it will help him get probation.

    Reply
    • The Hermit on February 3, 2020 at 8:11 am

      Play it safe and mind your own bid’ness. Never talk to neighbors, or church people, there’re all crazy!

      Reply
      • a little Squirrely on February 3, 2020 at 9:20 am

        Word!

        Reply
  7. Anonymous on February 3, 2020 at 2:38 am

    Am I missing something here? All I have read is “husband shot wife, suspect apprehended”. Who is Tim, and why is your heart aching for him? My condolences to the family of the woman killed.

    Reply
    • Patrick Mahomesexual on February 3, 2020 at 7:29 am

      Dont forget the part where Tim need to love his bro Rob. Weird, but ok. Hopefully Tim is able to love his bro in a way he couldnt love his wife.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 3, 2020 at 9:33 am

      Apparently Rob is Time brother. He knows he’s going to jail for quite some time so I’m guessing that’s why he made the comment he did.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 3, 2020 at 11:46 am

      Rob W is his brother, that’s why his heart is aching

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 3, 2020 at 12:29 pm

      Read the article…smh.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 3, 2020 at 12:36 pm

      I was her aunt. Thank you for remembering us.

      Reply
  8. Theodore on February 3, 2020 at 6:50 am

    Wagggsssss!

    Reply
  9. Anonymous on February 3, 2020 at 6:56 am

    5 mile radius from LexingtonPark….

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 3, 2020 at 8:50 am

      Lame comment.

      Reply
    • Crazy Fool on February 3, 2020 at 11:08 am

      Crazy Fools! Mind Control.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 3, 2020 at 12:11 pm

      This is Disgusting.. Wow a woman lost her life and people are making jokes. And saying your heart aches for him???? What about her or her family. She’s DEAD because he didnt like how life was going.. oh Poor him… What a Freaking JOKE!

      Reply
  10. Ryan Evans on February 3, 2020 at 9:02 am

    What the hell does that have to do with anything? Clearly you know nothing of the area because Callaway is a nice area. Not to mention we don’t have the first idea or clue of why this man did this. Not that it will ever be okay or right in his actions. I guess you think that something like this can’t happen in your area? Yeah okay! Got to love anonymous troll comments. Trash is everywhere not just in Lexington Park there’s plenty of good people in Lexington park too.

    Reply
  11. 911 on February 3, 2020 at 9:24 am

    Please , I hope they didn’t have children .

    Reply
  12. LeAnne on February 3, 2020 at 9:59 am

    “Frustrated with the way his Life was Going” … humph….he should have just shot himself.

    Reply
  13. Yourmamascalling on February 3, 2020 at 10:02 am

    Read the story moron, Tim is the Husband and the Shooter who killed his wife. Apparently he is related to Tim so that is why his heart aches for him. Stupid is what stupid does, Just like you and you stupid response.

    Reply
  14. LtownTaxpayer on February 3, 2020 at 10:09 am

    Pretty sure this chap’s life is going to be incredibly frustrating in prison. So sad and senseless. Peace and comfort to his wife’s family.

    Reply
  15. Joe on February 3, 2020 at 10:28 am

    What a selfish A-hole. He could have manned up and walked away. Started a new life. Instead he ended a life and ruined his own. Should have just shot himself.

    Reply
  16. Anonymous on February 3, 2020 at 11:08 am

    This is Disgusting.. Wow a woman lost her life and people are making jokes. And saying your heart aches for him???? What about her or her family. She’s DEAD because he didnt like how life was going.. oh Poor him… What a Freaking SHAME!

    Reply
  17. Anonymous on February 3, 2020 at 11:10 am

    Thug

    Reply
  18. Mrs K on February 3, 2020 at 11:19 am

    Well it’s probably Shakiras fault or maybe they didn’t have cable. C’mon people he killed his wife a human being someone’s daughter , friend ! I’m glad she was asleep what a tragedy.

    Reply
  19. Anonymous on February 3, 2020 at 11:41 am

    UPDATE: Man who Shot and Killed Wife was “Frustrated with the way his Life was Going”
    Why do people like him feel the need to ruin other peoples lives when their life isn’t going well? If you’re not going to get help and feel you absolutely have to do something than take yourself out instead of murdering those around you. This turd is the perfect example of why the death penalty needs to be reinstated. This cowardice piece of excrement executed his wife in her sleep. He deserves to suffer physical pain every day until he breaths his last worthless miserable breath.

    Reply
  20. Anonymous on February 3, 2020 at 11:48 am

    That poor young lady, there was zero reason for him to take her life :'(

    Reply
  21. Shawn on February 3, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    Cant trust those quiet gun owner types.

    Reply
  22. Anonymous on February 3, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    Man, I worked with this guy for a year on PAX. Can’t believe he did that!

    Reply
  23. Nick camp on February 3, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    Is that an excuse to get a lesser sentence or he is playing the insane game .

    Reply
  24. Anonymous on February 3, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    Thank you. I am or was her aunt. Our family is devastated.

    Reply
  25. Adam on February 3, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    Women….

    Reply
  26. Tim's Other Brother on February 3, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    Hey Rob. Tim is in jail and not getting out any time soon. He will not see this message. Just saying…

    Reply
  27. Anonymous on February 3, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    @Anonymous, Rob W. Is his brother.

    Reply

