UPDATE: Man who Shot and Killed Wife was “Frustrated with the way his Life was Going”

2/3/2020 UPDATE: On Sunday, February 2, 2020 at approximately 8:05 p.m., police responded to a residence on Jo Marie Way, in Callaway, after a male called the 911 center and told the operator he had just killed his wife and the gun was lying on the couch. The male caller refused to identify himself but did provide them with an address where the body could be located. When police arrived at 20932 Jo Marie Way, they observed the front door was not secure and they were able to see someone on the couch. Officers entered the residence an found the victim, Felicia Renee Wagner, 29, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, they also observed a handgun on a chair.

Wagner was arrested in Charles county after officers conducted a vehicle stop and he was arrested without incident.

Wagner was taken to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for an interview with detectives.

According to court documents Timothy Christian Wagner, 36, of Callaway, told police “he was frustrated with the way his life was going” and prior to shooting his wife, “he had taken a shower and a nap, after he woke he walked into the living room and saw the victim asleep on the couch”. He told police he retrieved a handgun from his bedroom, stood behind the victim and shot her multiple times, ending her life. He left the firearm on a chair and fled the scene.



Timothy Christian Wagner, 36, of Callaway was arrested and charged with first degree Murder in the shooting death of his wife.

When police arrived at 20932 Jo Marie Way, in Callaway for a reported shooting they found the body of his wife on couch. Wagner was arrested in Charles County about an hour and twenty minutes after the shooting.

Wagner was charged with the following:

murder – first degree

murder-second degree

firearm use/felony-violent crime

assault-first degree

assault-sec degree

2/2/2020 @8:50 p.m.: Shooter was apprehended in Charles County after a short vehicle chase, no injuries reported.

2/2/2020: On Sunday, February 2, 2020 at approximately 8:00 p.m., police responded to a residence on Jo Marie Way, in Callaway for a reported shooting.

A man was said to have shot his wife before fleeing the residence in a vehicle.

A witness at the scene said the man was a quiet neighbor and went to church every week.

