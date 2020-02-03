AUDIO: Man Rescued in Calvert After Being Trapped Under Crane Skip Pan in Dump Truck Bed

February 3, 2020

On Monday, February  3, 2020, at 1:25 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 4 and St. Leonard Road in Calvert for the reported entrapment involving heavy machinery.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult male patient trapped inside of a dump truck bed by a crane skip box holding sand bags.

Firefighters from Prince Frederick, St. Leonard, and other nearby departments responded and extricated the single victim in approximately 20 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene on Route 4, and transported the patient to an area trauma center with unknown injuries. He was reported to be conscious, alert and breathing.

Updates will be provided when they become available.





Photo courtesy of the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department.

