UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Pharmacy Robbery in Waldorf, Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward

On February 3 at approximately 1:45 p.m., three suspects entered Hanson Pharmacy located in the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. They climbed over the counter, sprayed an employee with pepper spray, stole various medications and cash and then fled to an awaiting vehicle operated by a fourth suspect.
The vehicle was described as a dark, newer model Honda Pilot. Investigators are working with police departments across the region who are investigating similar robberies; however, at this time, it is not clear if they are related. The CCSO has been working closely with pharmacies throughout the county to discuss security concerns.
Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Detective C. Gregory at (301) 609-6507.
Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to an arrest in any of these cases. The investigation is continuing.
On Monday, February 3, 2020, at 1:26 p.m., police responded to the Hanson Pharmacy in the Pinefield Shopping Center in Waldorf, for the reported armed robbery.
Dispatchers told responding units the 911 caller and witness reported at least three males fleeing to the rear of the building and possibly into a black van.
Police located a black van a short time later behind the business that was unoccupied, it is currently unknown if the vehicle was related to the incident.
Dispatchers then provided information to the officers after a second 911 caller and witness called reporting four subjects fled in a blue Honda Pilot SUV, and that the vehicle was possibly still in the area.
One suspect was reported to be a white male wearing all black, no description was given for the other suspects.
At this time, no arrests have been made and police are currently investigating the incident.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
I know of this shopping center…donut store…bbq…big recycle store..but where this drug store ??for years I been driving thru. it !
You couldn’t figure it out from the picture of the pharmacy and the other landmarks in the photo? You should stop posting comments, until you are able to put together simple clues. BTW, you’re an IDIOT!
This coming from a person who can’t even spell out by the way. Talk about being a hypocrite.
it’s next to the Subway shop.
Actually it is in Pinefield South Shopping Center and in the same building as the Subway (behind it). So its front door is not visible to U.S. 301.
This is my pharmacy. I know Mr. Hanson personally. I pray our men in blue catch these thugs.
Its a fairly new place. Was also burglarized about 3 weeks ago in the very early morning same night another small pharmacy was hit. Business not off to a very good start. This time they sprayed pepper spray on the employee
I am so glad that I moved out of Waldorf back in 2005. I lived there since Jun 1986 and raised my family. It was a great place to raise your children, good schools, good neighborhoods and just a great place. Ever since those junk home loans came out that same year I left, then the rush from Prince Georgw’s county began. Yes sir, the rush came with velocity. The people from our Northern county came down to Waldorf and Waldorf started to grow and is still growing. With all kinds of townhome communities and apartment developments. Also along with the people moving down here they also brought their hood rats. Yes Mom and if there is a male presence in the household yes Dad, you brought the trouble makers from P.G. to Waldorf. Look how crime rates have grown over the years, Robbery, Rape, murder, ect. If this is the way you want to live then take it all back with you across the county line tonaprince George’s Connty
Spoken like true white trash from Idlewood Trailer Park. You moved? So where do you cook meth now?
Spoken like a true hypocrite.
3 males? Chinese?