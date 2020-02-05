UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Pharmacy Robbery in Waldorf, Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward

On February 3 at approximately 1:45 p.m., three suspects entered Hanson Pharmacy located in the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. They climbed over the counter, sprayed an employee with pepper spray, stole various medications and cash and then fled to an awaiting vehicle operated by a fourth suspect.

The vehicle was described as a dark, newer model Honda Pilot. Investigators are working with police departments across the region who are investigating similar robberies; however, at this time, it is not clear if they are related. The CCSO has been working closely with pharmacies throughout the county to discuss security concerns.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Detective C. Gregory at (301) 609-6507.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to an arrest in any of these cases. The investigation is continuing.



