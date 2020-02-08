AUDIO: Pomfret Man Arrested and Charged with Attempted First Degree Murder After Stabbing Woman in La Plata

On Monday, February 3, 2020, at 4:30 p.m., Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to 602 Charles Street in La Plata, for the reported stabbing.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a 46-year-old female suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen, and a 43-year-old female witness inside the residence. Officers asked the witness who stabbed the woman and they pointed to a man standing in the doorway to the apartment. He was identified as James Bernard Swann, 63, of Pomfret. Officers rendered aid to the victim and detained Swann.

While officers were at the residence, the owner/renter of the apartment arrived on the scene and advised she was at the store when she was contacted via cellphone by her boyfriend, Swann, who advised he stated the victim slapped him, and that he then stabbed her and told her to call the police and an ambulance.

The girlfriend advised she was stunned by what Swann told her and asked Swann what happened, he repeated that the victim slapped him, so he stabbed her.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at an area hospital and transported the patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Detectives made contact with medical personnel at the trauma center where the victim was transported to, and were advised she was currently being treated for a single stab wound to the abdomen and was being prepared for surgery.

Swann was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Assault First Degree and Assault Second Degree.

Swan was held on a no bond status for under 48 hours, then released on a $20,000.00 bond on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.



