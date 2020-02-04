WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office – 2/4/2020

February 4, 2020



The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.

If you have information concerning these cases, you should take no action, but instead, immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency.

Donald Dale Demarr

Donald Dale Demarr

Donald Dale Demarr- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603, Sgt Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137.
Jamar Lee Wallace

Jamar Lee Wallace

Jamar Lee Wallace- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603, Sgt Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137.
Rodney Scott Ireland

Rodney Scott Ireland

Rodney Scott Ireland- subject is wanted for Theft . Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603, Sgt Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137.
Henry A Johnson Jr

Henry A Johnson Jr

Henry A Johnson Jr- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603, Sgt Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137.
Milburn Jeffery Brock

Milburn Jeffery Brock

Milburn Jeffery Brock- subject is wanted for Theft Scheme. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603, Sgt Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137.
Turez Lydell Creek

Turez Lydell Creek

Turez Lydell Creek- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603, Sgt Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137.
Ambrose Matthew Kyler

Ambrose Matthew Kyler

Ambrose Matthew Kyler- subject is wanted for Threat of Arson, Theft, and Destruction of Property. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603, Sgt Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137.
Kimberly Nakita Stephens

Kimberly Nakita Stephens

Kimberly Nakita Stephens- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Christopher David Gentry

Christopher David Gentry

Christopher David Gentry- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Ralph Aubrey Woodward

Ralph Aubrey Woodward

Ralph Aubrey Woodward- subject is wanted for Theft Scheme. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603


Individuals with information concerning these cases should take no action themselves, but instead, immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement agency.

Sgt. Rob Selkirk 410-535-2800 Ext 2517 Cell 443-624-8241
Det. Mike Tomlinson 410-535-2800 Ext 2581 Cell 443-532-4278
Det. Chip Ward 410-535-2800 Ext 2589 Cell 443-532-0603
Det. James Bell 410-535-2800 Ext 2748 Cell 443-975-0481
Det. Mike Lewis 410-535-2800 Ext 2747 Cell 443-975-8368
Det. Jeff Murphy 410-535-2800 Ext 2316 Cell 410-474-4413

This entry was posted on February 4, 2020 at 9:17 am and is filed under All News, Calvert County Crime Solvers, Calvert News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.