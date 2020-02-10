UPDATE: 17-Year-Old Saved with CPR After Medical Emergency at Great Mills High School During Basketball Practice

UPDATE: 12:15 p.m: A student at Great Mills High School recently collapsed during basketball practice and stopped breathing. Working together, school staff, emergency responders and two deputies of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office successfully revived the 17-year-old student.

On the evening of February 4, 2020, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Great Mills High School for the report of a person not breathing. Lt. Eva Jones and Deputy Andrew Burgess both arrived on the scene and continued life-saving measures.

As Deputy Burgess arrived on scene, Great Mills High School Athletic Trainer Haley Squires was already performing chest compressions while using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on the student. Deputy Burgess then took over chest compressions while Squires continued rescue breaths with a bag-valve mask.

Upon her arrival, Lt. Jones assessed that the student had no pulse and CPR continued. The St. Mary’s County Advanced Life Support Unit (ALS) also arrived on scene. Certified in Advanced Life Support, Lt. Jones placed the student on the cardiac monitor. She analyzed the patient’s heart rhythm and delivered a shock through the AED. The student’s pulse returned, and the student began trying to breathe again. EMS personnel took over and continued patient care.

The student was transported to Trooper 7 at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport and then flown to a regional hospital for treatment. The student is recovering from the incident.

AED devices are present at all St. Mary’s County public schools and all Sheriff’s Deputies are certified in CPR and AED use as part of their first-responder duties.

“This was a superb team effort between Great Mills High School staff, emergency first responders and the Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Tim Cameron said. “The quick response and actions by our deputies no doubt helped save the life of this student. Not only do our officers investigate crimes, enforce laws and protect the community, our deputies are prepared and trained to save lives each and every day,” the Sheriff said.



On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at approximately 6:15 p.m., emergency medical personnel responded to the Great Mills High School, for unknown problems.

Dispatchers received another 911 call a few minutes later reporting the 17-year-old male was not breathing, with subjects providing CPR at the same location.

Police and firefighters arrived on the scene to confirm CPR in progress and took over patient care.

After approximately 10 minutes firefighters regained a strong pulse with CPR and one use from an AED, personnel requested a helicopter for the patient.

An ambulance transported the teenager to the State Police Helicopter Hangar in Hollywood where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was awaiting their arrival, and flew the patient to an area trauma center.

Three Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, six volunteer firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, with multiple volunteers from the Lexington Park Rescue Squad, and St. Mary’s County Advanced Life Support responded to the scene and assisted the patient. Two good Samaritans performed CPR prior to the arrival of first responders.

Details will be provided when they become available.



https://smnewsnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/CPR-Final-At-GMHS.mp3