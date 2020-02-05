Minor Injuries Reported After Charles County Police Officer Involved in Rollover Crash in Waldorf

On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at approximately , police fire, and rescue personnel respond to Small Wood Drive and Middletown Road in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a Charles County Deputy.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle crash, with the unmarked police cruiser off the roadway and on its roof, with the single occupant trapped inside.

The officer escaped with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

