Volunteers in St. Mary’s County Sought for Solar Task Force

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are seeking five volunteers for a Solar Task Force. This task force will seek community input, further investigate community needs, learn about solar regulations; identify potential site locations, discuss potential strengths/challenges with solar facilities.

This five-member task force will meet monthly for six months to discuss gathered information and gauge adherence to stated objectives. At the end of six months, the task force will provide a report of findings to the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County.

All citizens interested in being considered should fill out an application on the County’s website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/ All applicants must include a resume and submissions must be received no later than Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

Applicants for this committee must meet one of the following criteria:

Education Representative

Utility Representative

Agriculture Representative

Citizen-At-Large (two positions)

If you have any questions or need more information, please call Diane Gleissner, at 301-475-4200 ext. 71707.