2019 IBMA Entertainer of the Year, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers Returning to the American Legion in Hughesville on Sunday, February 16, 2020

Celebrating the 15th year of the Bluegrass concerts at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville, MD, promoter Jay Armsworthy has brought another award winning group to Southern Maryland. Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers will be appearing on Sunday February 16th. Partnering with the Sons of the American Legion, the Legion Post 238 is located on the corner of MD Rt. 381 & 231 in Hughesville, MD. Doors open at Noon and the show starts at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $20.00 per person and children under 12 are admitted free with a paying adult.

Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers is a cornerstone of the modern Bluegrass community, yet keeping to their traditional roots of Bluegrass music. They are true industry and fan favorites, having garnered multiple IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) Awards, including the 2019 IBMA Entertainer of the Year. Also from there new album, “For the record”, on Billy Blue Records, the Radio Ramblers won the 2019 IBMA Collaborative Recording for a song he did with Bluegrass legend Del McCoury called “The Guitar Song”. It’s a cleverly arranged song about a conversation between two pawn shop instruments, a guitar and a banjo, hanging side-by-side on a store wall. The guitar (McCoury) and banjo (Mullins) discuss their respective Bluegrass histories in the hands of some of the music’s greatest pickers and singers. His latest CD also features 2 songs that have been getting a lot of applause from fans is a fun, upbeat tune about food, “Bacon In My Beans”, and the emotional, Patriotic song, “A Folded Flag”.

Other accomplishments for Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers include: 2018 IBMA Song of The Year, “If I’d Have Wrote That Song”; 2017 IBMA Gospel Performance, “Sacred Memories”; 2016 IBMA Gospel Performance, “All Dressed Up”; 2012 IBMA Emerging Artist of the Year; and they have had three Billboard Top 10 Albums and eleven #1 Songs.



Not only is Joe Mullins a great hard driving banjo player, singer, and entertainer, he adapted a career in radio by working side by side with his Dad, Paul “Moon” Mullins. His career and ownership in radio earned him the 2016 IBMA Broadcaster of the Year award.

These guys are among the elite in the business keeping the fires lit for the original Bluegrass sound. They have performed at notable venues and festival appearances such as the Grand Ole Opry, The Ryman in Nashville, Merle Fest, Huck Finn Jubilee, National Folk Festival, Dollywood, Bluegrass Underground, and Silver Dollar City.

This show starts at 2:00 pm and the doors open at Noon. There will be food and beverages available for a separate price. To order tickets in advance, send check or money order to Jay Armsworthy, P.O. Box 741, California, MD 20619. Tickets will be held at the door. Although not required, non-perishable food donations are accepted for the Helping Hands Food Pantry. For more information, go to www.americanlegionbluegass.com or call 301-737-3004.

The next shows in the series will be: March 22, 2020 ~ The Bluegrass group of side pickers, Sideline; and April 5, 2020 ~ closing out the series is a fairly new group, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run.

