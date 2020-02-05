Southern Maryland Co-Workers Win $10,000 on Lucky Lunch Break

Co-workers Carmen Deschaine, left, of Chesapeake Beach and Tosha Herbert of Hollywood became co-winners, splitting a $10,000 Max A Million scratch-off prize 50/50.

Series of winning scratch-offs led to Max A Million scratch-off prize

A pair of Southern Maryland co-workers have a great reason to count down the minutes to their next lunch break. The lucky duo’s pattern of using those breaks to pursue Lottery luck is paying off.

Chesapeake Beach resident Carmen Deschaine and her friend and co-worker Tosha Herbert of Hollywood are celebrating their newfound success. They recently uncovered a $10,000 prize on the Lottery’s $20 Max A Million scratch-off.

Their winning story begins with Tosha and Carmen enjoying a lunch break at a Subway near their busy dental office. The two certified orthodontic assistants said they have been fast friends since they first met five years ago. They often enjoy taking a chance on a Lottery scratch-off as they eat their meals.

Just a week ago, the duo enjoyed their first small win. Hungry for more success, the instant ticket fans opted to try a few $20 Max A Million scratch-offs. When one of their scratch-offs won $100, Tosha, 41, and Carmen, 43, decided to press their luck and purchase two additional Max A Million tickets before returning to the office.



The excited players decided to see what their additional scratch-offs had in store for them. Although their first instant ticket was a non-winner, they had fantastic luck with the second scratch-off. They matched the Max A Million number, winning all 30 prizes on the instant ticket. They were both stunned as the prize winnings totaled $10,000.

“Our co-workers all knew. We made quite a bit of noise and then were ‘cheesing’ for the entire day,” said Tosha.

The lucky women told Lottery officials they were planning to continue their celebration with a bit of fun at Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino after claiming their prize. They said all but that small bit of fun money would go into their respective savings accounts. The winners have big future plans for their Lottery funds including buying a new car and taking a cruise vacation.

The retailer where the winning duo found their lunchtime luck, the Prince Frederick Subway, is located at 55 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. The Max A Million scratch-off has been on sale at Lottery retailers since November 2018 and still has thousands of prizes remaining including three $1 million prizes and eight $50,000 prizes.



