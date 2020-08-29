UPDATE: Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Firefighter Dylan Smith

8/29/2020: The Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Inc. extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Dylan Smith. Please join us as we mourn the loss of our friend, Dylan, who passed away this morning after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Dylan has been a member of the HVFD since 2008. His work and contributions to the fire service will never be forgotten. He will live on in all those who he has made an impact on. Rest in peace Dylan. We’ve got it from here.

2/05/2020: Dylan Smith has always had a passion for firefighting. He began volunteering at the Huntingtown Fire Department in 2008, at the age of 14. At the age of 16 he began riding in the engine, making him one of the youngest firefighters in Southern Maryland. For the next 8 years Dylan would volunteer as a firefighter.

At the age of 23 Dylan had received the following awards

Rookie of the year at the age of 15

5 Green Cross Awards for extricating victims from vehicles, and bringing car accident victims back to life

2 Medal of Courage awards; one for rescuing a child from a car accident, and one for rescuing his best friend who fell through the floor of a burning building

1 National Medal of Honor for pulling a woman out of a fire

15 Life Save awards

In March of 2011, Dylan’s senior year of high school, he became hospitalized with 3rd degree burns to his hands. He also burned his face, shoulders, and back, tore his rotator cuff, and broke bones in his back from jumping out of a second story window of a burning house. Even from a young age, Dylan gave of himself to others.

In November of 2016, Dylan was diagnosed with grade 3 brain cancer, Anaplastic Astrocytoma. If you google Anaplastic Astrocytoma and firefighter, there is story after story of firefighters with this horrific disease. Dylan had two brain surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation. In November of 2019, an MRI showed that the cancer had returned. Dylan underwent another brain surgery and doctors have recommended the same treatment plan. Dylan and his family know this only buys him time; it is not a cure.

A doctor in Germany and a newly founded company CeCaVa GmbH & Co. KG, which is based in Tübingen, Germany have created an individualized vaccine. Using a tissue sample from the patient’s individual tumor, doctors there are able to create a vaccine that can be tailored to the specific mutations in the respective tumor. One of the reasons that treatment for brain cancer hasn’t progressed in decades, is because brain tumors are heterogeneous, no two tumors are alike. They must all be treated differently.

This treatment requires testing of the tumor, 4-6 weeks to create the vaccine, a ten day stay in Germany and two years of traveling to Germany every two months to receive the injection. The tumor tissue from Dylan’s surgery in December of 2019 can be sent to Germany for testing, but it must be done immediately. This cutting-edge treatment is not covered by insurance, but it offers Dylan a chance at a cure.

Dylan’s family needs financial assistance in order to access this cutting-edge treatment necessary to give Dylan the best possible chance at a cure. Please consider making a generous one time or ongoing donation if you are able. Contributions of any size are welcome. Sharing this page can help the Smith family during this difficult time. Prayers are always appreciated and welcome. Thank you for your generosity and support at this time.

Donations can be given here. GoFundMe.

