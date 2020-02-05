Maryland State Police Target Criminal Activity, Drug Use In St. Mary’s County

As part of a multi-unit operation, Maryland State Police targeted criminal activity and drug use in St. Mary’s County, which led to several arrests and the recovery of weapons in the community.

The operation took place between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, 2020, as the Maryland State Police Firearms Enforcement Unit implemented direct enforcement activities, which were based on intelligence as it related to illegal drug sales and possession, firearm violations and violent crimes in St. Mary’s County.

The operation was implemented due to concerns following recent violent crime in the area, including several shootings and related firearms issues in and around the Lexington Park community of St. Mary’s County. The operation’s highlights included five drug-related arrests, the recovery of two handguns and the serving of three arrest warrants.

The Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit Western, Central and Southern Regions, Criminal Enforcement Division (CED) Central South Drug Enforcement Unit, CED-Central South Investigators, Southern Maryland Information Center, MSP STATE Team and troopers from the Leonardtown and La Plata barracks assisted in this operation.

The results of this operation were made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention, which funds the Maryland Gun Violence Reduction Grant. Funds were also utilized through the Public Safety and Violence Prevention Act of 2018.

Overall, the operation yielded the following results in St. Mary’s County:

Traffic stops: 64 stops

Traffic warnings: 47

Traffic citations: 49

Controlled dangerous substance arrests: 5

CDS civil citations: 4

Driving under the influence arrests: 2

Arrest warrants served: 3

Handguns recovered: 2

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division – Firearms Enforcement Unit is committed to supporting Governor Hogan’s war on gun violence. The Firearms Enforcement Unit consists of sworn troopers that are tasked with traveling around the state to identify, infiltrate and dismantle firearm-related violence.



