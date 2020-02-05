Handgun Recovered During Vehicle Stop in Lexington Park

On February 4, 2020, at approximately 11:15 a.m. Deputy First Class Beyer conducted a vehicle stop in the 21800 block of Pegg Road in Lexington Park. The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Melvin Royce Jones Jr., 24 of Virginia.

During the vehicle stop Jones fled on foot and was pursued by deputies. Jones was taken into custody and a loaded firearm was located on Jones’ person.

Jones was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with the following:

Handgun in Vehicle

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

Obstruction and Hindering

Fraud Person/Identity to Avoid Prosecution

Firearm-Possession-Felony Conviction

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Jones is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.

